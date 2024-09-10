K-pop stars become models as fashion brands eye their global fanbase | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
K-pop stars become models as fashion brands eye their global fanbase
K-pop stars become models as fashion brands eye their global fanbase
Reuters
Published Sep 10, 2024 11:34 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
K-Pop
|
K-Content
|
fashion
|
Hallyu
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.