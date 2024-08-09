Isidro Consunji named most distinguished UP alumnus for 2024 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Isidro Consunji named most distinguished UP alumnus for 2024
Isidro Consunji named most distinguished UP alumnus for 2024
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 09, 2024 01:47 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Isidro Consunji
|
UP Alumni Association
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.