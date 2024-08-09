California zoo throws a show to welcome back Chinese pandas | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
California zoo throws a show to welcome back Chinese pandas
California zoo throws a show to welcome back Chinese pandas
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 09, 2024 09:13 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
China
|
Beijing
|
panda
|
diplomacy
|
panda diplomacy
|
animal
|
zoo
|
San Diego
|
United States
|
ANC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.