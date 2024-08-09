California zoo throws a show to welcome back Chinese pandas | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

California zoo throws a show to welcome back Chinese pandas

California zoo throws a show to welcome back Chinese pandas

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
China
|
Beijing
|
panda
|
diplomacy
|
panda diplomacy
|
animal
|
zoo
|
San Diego
|
United States
|
ANC
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.