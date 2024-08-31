PHOTO: Seminarians mark World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Seminarians mark World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

PHOTO: Seminarians mark World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Seminarians from the UST Central Seminary conduct a prayer and animal feeding service at the Malabon Zoo on Saturday, a day before the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. The Catholic Church started recognizing the day annually on August 2015 and urges the Christians to pray and engage in the protection of the earth.
World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation
Malabon Zoo
