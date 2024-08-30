Weekend Guide: K-pop and P-pop fan events, and more | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Weekend Guide: K-pop and P-pop fan events, and more

Weekend Guide: K-pop and P-pop fan events, and more

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
EXO
|
Jungkoo
|
D.O.
|
Pagtatag
|
Christmas
|
Weekend Guide
|
BTS
|
SB19
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.