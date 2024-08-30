Glammed up in the kitchen: Influencers drive 'tradwife' nostalgia | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Glammed up in the kitchen: Influencers drive 'tradwife' nostalgia
Glammed up in the kitchen: Influencers drive 'tradwife' nostalgia
Deutsche Welle
Published Aug 30, 2024 10:25 AM PHT
|
Updated Aug 30, 2024 10:26 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
influencer
|
social media
|
tradwife
|
traditional wife
|
Nara Smith
|
Ballerina Farm
|
Hannah Neilman
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.