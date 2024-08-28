'Kuan on One', layong mas ipakilala ang Bisaya sa mainstream | Patrol ng Pilipino Vol. 47: Wika | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

'Kuan on One', layong mas ipakilala ang Bisaya sa mainstream | Patrol ng Pilipino Vol. 47: Wika

'Kuan on One', layong mas ipakilala ang Bisaya sa mainstream | Patrol ng Pilipino Vol. 47: Wika

Patrol ng Pilipino
 | 
Updated Aug 28, 2024 04:06 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Patrol ng Pilipino
|
Victoria Tulad
|
Ganiel Krishnan
|
Annie Perez
|
Buwan ng Wika
|
Melai Cantiveros
|
Filipino sign language
|
indigenous
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.