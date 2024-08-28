'Dress like a P-pop idol': KAIA integrates personal fashion on merch collab with Wear Casa | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
'Dress like a P-pop idol': KAIA integrates personal fashion on merch collab with Wear Casa
'Dress like a P-pop idol': KAIA integrates personal fashion on merch collab with Wear Casa
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 28, 2024 08:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
P-pop
|
KAIA
|
OPM
|
Music
|
Fashion
|
Wear Casa
|
Chynna Mamawal
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.