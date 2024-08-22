Marian Rivera shares her views on Pinoy white skin obsession | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Marian Rivera shares her views on Pinoy white skin obsession

Marian Rivera shares her views on Pinoy white skin obsession

Josh Mercado
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Marian Rivera
|
white skin
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.