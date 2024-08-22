Happening this weekend: 2024 ArteFino Fair featuring over 100 merchants | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Happening this weekend: 2024 ArteFino Fair featuring over 100 merchants
Happening this weekend: 2024 ArteFino Fair featuring over 100 merchants
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 22, 2024 05:02 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ArteFino
|
shopping
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.