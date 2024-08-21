This special Makati buffet takes diners on an Indonesian food trip | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

This special Makati buffet takes diners on an Indonesian food trip

This special Makati buffet takes diners on an Indonesian food trip

Jeeves De Veyra
 | 
Updated Aug 22, 2024 10:45 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
|
Shangri-La Makati
|
Circles
|
buffet
|
Shangri-La Jakarta
|
Indonesian food
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.