This special Makati buffet takes diners on an Indonesian food trip | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
This special Makati buffet takes diners on an Indonesian food trip
This special Makati buffet takes diners on an Indonesian food trip
Jeeves De Veyra
Published Aug 22, 2024 10:41 AM PHT
|
Updated Aug 22, 2024 10:45 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
|
Shangri-La Makati
|
Circles
|
buffet
|
Shangri-La Jakarta
|
Indonesian food
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.