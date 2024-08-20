​These mini figures bring comfort and joy to Gen Zs, one blind box at a time | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

​These mini figures bring comfort and joy to Gen Zs, one blind box at a time

​These mini figures bring comfort and joy to Gen Zs, one blind box at a time

ABS-CBN News Intern, Acel Fernando
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
toys
|
Gen Z
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.