Fil-Canadians join advocacy to spread faith through music | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Fil-Canadians join advocacy to spread faith through music

Fil-Canadians join advocacy to spread faith through music

Rowena Papasin, TFC News
Messenger
Clipboard
tfc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Religion
|
Faith
|
Music
|
Canada
|
British Columbia
|
Filipino Canadian
|
TFC News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.