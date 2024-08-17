CCP, BenCab Museum team up for two art exhibits | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

CCP, BenCab Museum team up for two art exhibits

CCP, BenCab Museum team up for two art exhibits

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Cultural Center of Philippines
|
CCP
|
BenCab Museum
|
Art exhibit
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.