LOOK: Heart Evangelistas' dog wears Bulgari Serpenti Viper Necklace | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

LOOK: Heart Evangelistas' dog wears Bulgari Serpenti Viper Necklace

LOOK: Heart Evangelistas' dog wears Bulgari Serpenti Viper Necklace

ABS-CBN News, Kiko Escuadro
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Heart Evangelista
|
Panda Ongpau Escudero
|
Aspin
|
Pet
|
Dog
|
Bulgari Serpenti Viper Necklace
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.