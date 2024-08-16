LOOK: Heart Evangelistas' dog wears Bulgari Serpenti Viper Necklace | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
LOOK: Heart Evangelistas' dog wears Bulgari Serpenti Viper Necklace
LOOK: Heart Evangelistas' dog wears Bulgari Serpenti Viper Necklace
ABS-CBN News, Kiko Escuadro
Published Aug 16, 2024 09:23 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Heart Evangelista
|
Panda Ongpau Escudero
|
Aspin
|
Pet
|
Dog
|
Bulgari Serpenti Viper Necklace
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.