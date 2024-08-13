'From Garden to Grill': Shake Shack PH to offer all-veggie option 'Veggie Shack' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

'From Garden to Grill': Shake Shack PH to offer all-veggie option 'Veggie Shack'

'From Garden to Grill': Shake Shack PH to offer all-veggie option 'Veggie Shack'

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Shake Shack
|
food
|
dining
|
vegan
|
vegetarian
|
plant-based
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.