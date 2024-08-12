Sofia Andres is launching her own makeup line | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Sofia Andres is launching her own makeup line
Sofia Andres is launching her own makeup line
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 12, 2024 04:30 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sofia Andres
|
beauty
|
makeup
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.