'Special milestone': Pia Wurtzbach looks back on first Paris Couture Week experience

More
ABS-CBN News
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
'Special milestone': Pia Wurtzbach looks back on first Paris Couture Week experience
'Special milestone': Pia Wurtzbach looks back on first Paris Couture Week experience
ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Pia Wurtzbach
|
fashion
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.