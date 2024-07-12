Check out this Barbie-themed house in Zamboanga City

More
ABS-CBN News
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Check out this Barbie-themed house in Zamboanga City
Check out this Barbie-themed house in Zamboanga City
Alyssa Lita, ABS-CBN News Intern
 | 
Updated Jul 13, 2024 09:13 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Barbie
|
toys
|
home
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.