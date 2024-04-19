WATCH: Samantha Bernardo performs tinikling wedding dance with husband Scott Moore
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
WATCH: Samantha Bernardo performs tinikling wedding dance with husband Scott Moore
WATCH: Samantha Bernardo performs tinikling wedding dance with husband Scott Moore
ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 19, 2024 02:45 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Samantha Bernardo
|
Scott Moore
|
wedding
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.