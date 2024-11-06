Beloved 'Swan Lake' ballet comes to IMAX big screen for the first time | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Beloved 'Swan Lake' ballet comes to IMAX big screen for the first time

Beloved 'Swan Lake' ballet comes to IMAX big screen for the first time

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Entertainment
|
Ballet
|
ABSNews
|
Swan Lake
|
IMAX
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.