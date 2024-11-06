LOOK: Ayala Avenue lights up for Christmas | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

LOOK: Ayala Avenue lights up for Christmas

LOOK: Ayala Avenue lights up for Christmas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Ayala Avenue Christmas
|
Ayala Avenue lanterns
|
Christmas lantern
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.