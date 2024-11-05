Tourists, locals flock to La Union for 19th Surfing Break | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Tourists, locals flock to La Union for 19th Surfing Break

Tourists, locals flock to La Union for 19th Surfing Break

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
La Union
|
travel
|
tourism
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.