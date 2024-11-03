Transylvania's Dracula Castle becomes Halloween magnet for worldwide fans | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Transylvania's Dracula Castle becomes Halloween magnet for worldwide fans

Transylvania's Dracula Castle becomes Halloween magnet for worldwide fans

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
Halloween
|
Dracula
|
Transylvania
|
Romania
|
Bran Castle
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.