Mitsukoshi BGC brings Japanese holiday traditions to Metro Manila | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Mitsukoshi BGC brings Japanese holiday traditions to Metro Manila
Mitsukoshi BGC brings Japanese holiday traditions to Metro Manila
Addie Cuadra, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 20, 2024 10:51 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Mitsukoshi BGC
|
Taguig City
|
Mitsuko
|
Kokeshi Doll
|
Japanese Christmas
|
Christmas Okurimono
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.