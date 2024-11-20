Mitsukoshi BGC brings Japanese holiday traditions to Metro Manila | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Mitsukoshi BGC brings Japanese holiday traditions to Metro Manila

Mitsukoshi BGC brings Japanese holiday traditions to Metro Manila

Addie Cuadra, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Mitsukoshi BGC
|
Taguig City
|
Mitsuko
|
Kokeshi Doll
|
Japanese Christmas
|
Christmas Okurimono
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.