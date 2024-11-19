Transgender beauty Keylyn Trajano among candidates in Miss Universe PH-Pampanga | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Transgender beauty Keylyn Trajano among candidates in Miss Universe PH-Pampanga
Transgender beauty Keylyn Trajano among candidates in Miss Universe PH-Pampanga
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 19, 2024 09:21 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Keylyn Trajano
|
Miss Universe
|
Miss Universe Philippines Pampanga
|
Pampanga
|
Transpinay
|
Trangender
|
LGBTQIA+
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.