Transgender beauty Keylyn Trajano among candidates in Miss Universe PH-Pampanga | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Transgender beauty Keylyn Trajano among candidates in Miss Universe PH-Pampanga

Transgender beauty Keylyn Trajano among candidates in Miss Universe PH-Pampanga

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Keylyn Trajano
|
Miss Universe
|
Miss Universe Philippines Pampanga
|
Pampanga
|
Transpinay
|
Trangender
|
LGBTQIA+
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.