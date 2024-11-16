Miss Universe South Africa 2024 withdraws from competition over health concerns | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Miss Universe South Africa 2024 withdraws from competition over health concerns

Miss Universe South Africa 2024 withdraws from competition over health concerns

Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 16, 2024 07:26 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Mia Le Roux
|
Miss South Africa
|
Miss Universe South Africa
|
Chelsea Manalo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.