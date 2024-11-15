Iza Calzado on doing theater: 'Take the leap and enjoy the ride' | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Iza Calzado on doing theater: 'Take the leap and enjoy the ride'

Iza Calzado on doing theater: 'Take the leap and enjoy the ride'

Jude Cartalaba
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Iza Calzado
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.