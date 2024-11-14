What to love about the first Pinoy-made Miss Universe crown | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
What to love about the first Pinoy-made Miss Universe crown
What to love about the first Pinoy-made Miss Universe crown
Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 15, 2024 12:27 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Miss Universe
|
Beauty Pageant
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.