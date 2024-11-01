R'Bonney Gabriel joins Miss Universe 2024 as a 'Voice for Change' judge | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
R'Bonney Gabriel joins Miss Universe 2024 as a 'Voice for Change' judge
R'Bonney Gabriel joins Miss Universe 2024 as a 'Voice for Change' judge
Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 01, 2024 01:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
RBonney Gabriel
|
Miss Universe
|
beauty queens
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.