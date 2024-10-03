Dalawang bagong guro, na-engage matapos ang kanilang oath-taking ceremony | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Dalawang bagong guro, na-engage matapos ang kanilang oath-taking ceremony

Dalawang bagong guro, na-engage matapos ang kanilang oath-taking ceremony

Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Good vibes
|
Proposal
|
Oathtaking
|
Teacher
|
BMPM
|
Bayan Patroller
|
Tagalog News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.