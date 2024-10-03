Dalawang bagong guro, na-engage matapos ang kanilang oath-taking ceremony | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Dalawang bagong guro, na-engage matapos ang kanilang oath-taking ceremony
Dalawang bagong guro, na-engage matapos ang kanilang oath-taking ceremony
Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo
Published Oct 03, 2024 05:09 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Good vibes
|
Proposal
|
Oathtaking
|
Teacher
|
BMPM
|
Bayan Patroller
|
Tagalog News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.