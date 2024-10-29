Angelica Lopez off to Japan for Miss International pageant | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Angelica Lopez off to Japan for Miss International pageant
Angelica Lopez off to Japan for Miss International pageant
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 29, 2024 06:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Angelica Lopez
|
Binibining Pilipinas
|
Miss International
|
pageant
|
Philippines
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.