Mr. and Ms. Chinatown goes global, Nicole Cordovez introduce as first ambassador | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Mr. and Ms. Chinatown goes global, Nicole Cordovez introduce as first ambassador
Mr. and Ms. Chinatown goes global, Nicole Cordovez introduce as first ambassador
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 26, 2024 04:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Mr and Ms Chinatown
|
Mr and Ms Chinatown Global
|
Nicole Cordovez
|
Chinese-Filipino
|
Binondo
|
Manila
|
Philippines
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.