Philly exhibit honors troops' sacrifice in Philippine-American War | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Philly exhibit honors troops' sacrifice in Philippine-American War
Philly exhibit honors troops' sacrifice in Philippine-American War
Don Tagala, TFC News
Published Oct 22, 2024 07:59 PM PHT
Read More:
Lifestyle
|
History
|
United States
|
Pennsylvania
|
Philadelphia
|
Philippine-American War
|
Filipino American
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.