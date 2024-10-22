Discovery rebrands resorts in Boracay, Palawan ahead of 25th anniversary | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Discovery rebrands resorts in Boracay, Palawan ahead of 25th anniversary

Discovery rebrands resorts in Boracay, Palawan ahead of 25th anniversary

Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 04, 2024 06:10 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
hotels
|
resorts
|
travel
|
Discovery Hospitality
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.