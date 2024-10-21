Disney's first Asia-based cruise ship will set sail in 2025: Here's what to expect | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Disney's first Asia-based cruise ship will set sail in 2025: Here's what to expect
Disney's first Asia-based cruise ship will set sail in 2025: Here's what to expect
Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 21, 2024 05:19 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Disney
|
Disney Cruise Line
|
travel
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.