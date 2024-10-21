Creators of new Lord of the Rings anime film speak at NYC's Comic Con | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Creators of new Lord of the Rings anime film speak at NYC's Comic Con
Creators of new Lord of the Rings anime film speak at NYC's Comic Con
Reuters
Published Oct 21, 2024 06:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
The Lord of the Rings
|
Kenji Kamiyama
|
Joseph Chou
|
The War of the Rohirrim
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.