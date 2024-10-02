Musical production opens auditions for latest show | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Brand News - Lifestyle
Brand News - Lifestyle
Musical production opens auditions for latest show
Musical production opens auditions for latest show
Newport World Resorts
Published Oct 07, 2024 05:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
NOTE:
BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.
Read More:
BrandNews
|
life advertorial
|
Newport World Resorts
|
theater
|
musical
|
drag
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.