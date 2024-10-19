PH bet Isabelle De Los Santos is the first runner-up in Miss Aura 2024 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
PH bet Isabelle De Los Santos is the first runner-up in Miss Aura 2024
PH bet Isabelle De Los Santos is the first runner-up in Miss Aura 2024
Kiko Escuadro, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 19, 2024 02:55 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Isabelle Delos Santos
|
Miss Aura international 2024
|
Alexandra Faith Garcia
|
Miiss Philippines
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.