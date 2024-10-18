American actor Mario Lopez to host Miss Universe 2024 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

American actor Mario Lopez to host Miss Universe 2024

American actor Mario Lopez to host Miss Universe 2024

Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Mario Lopez
|
Miss Universe
|
beauty pageants
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.