Here's why Darren started to wear crop top shirt | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Here's why Darren started to wear crop top shirt
Here's why Darren started to wear crop top shirt
ABS-CBN News, Harlene Delgado
Published Oct 17, 2024 05:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Darren Espanto
|
Crop top
|
Trend
|
Fashion and Style
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.