QC gov't's 'right to care' card for queer couple wins Good Design Award | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
QC gov't's 'right to care' card for queer couple wins Good Design Award
QC gov't's 'right to care' card for queer couple wins Good Design Award
Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 16, 2024 10:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
LGBT
|
SOGIESC
|
SOGIE
|
Right to Care card
|
Quezon City
|
MullenLowe TREYNA
|
Good Design Awards
|
2024 Good Design Awards
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.