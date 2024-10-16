Miss Universe PH confident Chelsea Manalo will ‘pull off surprise’ in Mexico | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Miss Universe PH confident Chelsea Manalo will ‘pull off surprise’ in Mexico
Miss Universe PH confident Chelsea Manalo will ‘pull off surprise’ in Mexico
Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 16, 2024 11:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Miss Universe
|
Miss Universe Philippines
|
Chelsea Manalo
|
beauty pageant
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.