Carlos Yulo, Dennis Trillo sport fitted crop top, help break norms on gender-based clothing | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Carlos Yulo, Dennis Trillo sport fitted crop top, help break norms on gender-based clothing

Carlos Yulo, Dennis Trillo sport fitted crop top, help break norms on gender-based clothing

ABS-CBN News Intern, Lyene Marie Darang
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
crop top
|
fashion
|
Carlos Yulo
|
Dennis Trillo
|
clothing
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.