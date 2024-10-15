Hello Hallyu: Why is South Korean culture sweeping the globe? | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Hello Hallyu: Why is South Korean culture sweeping the globe?

Hello Hallyu: Why is South Korean culture sweeping the globe?

Agence France-Presse, Hieun Shin and Claire Lee
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
Hallyu
|
Korean wave
|
Korean culture
|
K-pop
|
Han Kang
|
Bong Joon-ho
|
Park Chan-wook
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.