Filipino bilingual program in schools launched in Manitoba | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Filipino bilingual program in schools launched in Manitoba
Filipino bilingual program in schools launched in Manitoba
ABS-CBN News, Lucille Nolasco-Garrido | TFC News Winnipeg
Published Oct 15, 2024 06:15 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Lifestyle
|
Canada
|
Winnipeg
|
Manitoba
|
Language
|
Filipino
|
Filipino Canadian
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.