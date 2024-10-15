Bahrain, Egypt beauties train in Manila for Miss Universe | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Bahrain, Egypt beauties train in Manila for Miss Universe
Bahrain, Egypt beauties train in Manila for Miss Universe
Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 15, 2024 04:00 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Shereen Ahmed
|
Miss Bahrain
|
Logina Salah
|
Miss Egypt
|
Miss Universe
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.