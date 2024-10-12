PHOTO: Honoring Our Lady of the Rosary of La Naval | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Honoring Our Lady of the Rosary of La Naval

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Devotees wave flags as the replica image of the Our Lady of the Rosary of La Naval is paraded around Quezon City on Saturday, the eve of its feast day. The theme for this year's feast is Mary: Advocate of Heavenly Favors which honors the 51st anniversary of Pope Paul VI's proclamation of Our Lady of La Naval as Quezon City's patroness.
