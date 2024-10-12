After the movies, stage and TV, 'Florante at Laura' is now a ballet | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
After the movies, stage and TV, 'Florante at Laura' is now a ballet
After the movies, stage and TV, 'Florante at Laura' is now a ballet
Leah C. Salterio
Published Oct 12, 2024 08:43 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ballet Manila
|
Florante at Laura
|
Lisa Macuja
|
Ryan Cayabyab
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.