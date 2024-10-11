‘I won the second half of my life’: Age no barrier at 81 for this South Korean fashion model | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
‘I won the second half of my life’: Age no barrier at 81 for this South Korean fashion model
‘I won the second half of my life’: Age no barrier at 81 for this South Korean fashion model
Reuters
Published Oct 11, 2024 10:45 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
fashion
|
beauty
|
senior citizens
|
modeling
|
South Korea
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.